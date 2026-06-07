Honda Odyssey Airbag Lawsuit Filed After Airbag Recall

Honda Odyssey side airbags were recalled after sudden unintended deployments.

June 7, 2026 — A Honda Odyssey class action lawsuit alleges a side airbag recall may not be good enough.

The Honda Odyssey class action lawsuit includes 2018–2022 Odyssey minivans in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The minivans must have been purchased or leased from May 25, 2017, to the present.

The Honda Odyssey airbag class action lawsuit was filed about four weeks after Honda recalled about 440,000 of the minivans in the U.S. to repair the airbag problem.

Honda Odyssey Side Airbag Recall

Honda recalled 2018-2022 Odysseys equipped with side airbags and side curtain airbags that could deploy without crashes. Honda knew of 25 injury reports and 130 warranty claims from January 24, 2017, to April 2, 2026. That was out of about 440,000 minivans.

The automaker determined the problem was the airbag electronic control units were not programmed correctly. Driving on a rough road, over speed bumps or potholes could trigger the side airbags.

Honda estimated 0.1% of the minivans were at risk of sudden airbag deployments.

Honda dealers were told to reprogram the electronic control unit software or replace the electronic control units. Honda offered reimbursements to Odyssey customers who paid for airbag repairs.

The Odyssey airbag recall followed a federal investigation that was opened in October 2025.

According to the Honda class action, dealers routinely refuse to pay for repairs even when the minivans are under their warranties, with expenses ranging from $3,000 to $11,000.

Even though Honda Odyssey recall letters were not mailed until after the airbag lawsuit was filed, the plaintiffs complain the recall may not repair the minivans. The class action also says the Odyssey minivans have lost value due to the airbag problems and recall.

The Honda Odyssey airbag lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California: Carr, et al., v. Honda Motor Company, LTD, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Bathaee Dunne LLP.