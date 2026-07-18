GM Class Action Lawsuit Focuses on Radiator Hose Connector

GM owner complains coolant leaked from quick connector end of the upper radiator hose.

July 18, 2026 — A General Motors radiator hose class action lawsuit alleges five models are at risk of coolant leaks from the radiator hose quick connectors.

Included in the GM class action are 2023–2026 Chevrolet Colorado and 2023–2026 GMC Canyon trucks equipped with L3B 2.7L turbocharged four-cylinder engines.

And the lawsuit includes 2024–2026 Chevrolet Traverse, 2024–2026 GMC Acadia vehicles and 2025–2026 Buick Enclaves equipped with LK0 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engines.

The lawsuit explains the vehicles are equipped with closed and sealed engine cooling systems where coolant circulates continuously between the engines and the radiators in contained loops to regulate engine temperatures and prevent overheating.

But the class action says coolant can leak from the radiator hose connectors early in the life of the vehicle and damage the engine.

The General Motors class action was filed by Georgia plaintiff Jonathan Dixon who purchased a new 2024 Chevrolet Colorado in March 2024. In February 2026 the check engine light illuminated with about 44,400 miles on the truck, and the plaintiff heard a metal-on-metal grinding noise at slow speeds.

The dealership found diagnostic trouble code P3075 and a low coolant level caused by a leak at the quick-connect end of the upper radiator hose. The plaintiff complains he had to pay $489.36 for repairs.

The class action references GM's Special Coverage Program N262546590 for the lower radiator hose quick connector seals on other models.

General Motors also issued Service Bulletin PIT6494A in March 2026 about the same upper radiator hose quick connector seal failures on the Colorado and Canyon trucks.

However, the lawsuit alleges the bulletin only applies to vehicles still covered by the three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty which was expired on the plaintiff's truck. The plaintiff claims his vehicle has lost its value because of the radiator hose problems.

According to the plaintiff, General Motors marketed and sold the vehicles from the beginning knowing about the radiator hose connector leaks but still made employees, family members and consumers drive defective vehicles.

The GM radiator hose connector lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia: Jonathan Dixon v. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C.