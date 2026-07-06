GM Rear Sliding Window Water Leaks Cause Lawsuit

California class action complains the trucks are equipped with rear sliding windows and bad seals.

July 5, 2026 — A General Motors class action lawsuit alleges trucks in California are equipped with rear sliding windows that allow water to enter and damage the vehicles.

The GM rear sliding window consists of fixed glass, a sliding glass and the frame of the window is plastic and sealed with a urethane seal.

The GM rear sliding window class action lawsuit includes "all persons who purchased or leased the following vehicles in California, that were first placed into service after January 3, 2019."

(New) 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD

2020 Chevrolet 3500 HD

(New) 2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD

2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD

The leaking GM rear window lawsuit was filed by Filiberto Loza Gonzalez who purchased a new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500. In April and with 57,134 miles on the truck, the plaintiff took his vehicle to the dealership.

Gonzalez complained about water intrusion into the rear cab of his truck while washing the vehicle. The class action says the dealer verified the water leak and repaired everything based on the most recent version of technical service bulletin 18-NA-383. But the dealer wouldn't cover the cost.

The plaintiff complains he had to pay more than $1,000 to repair the rear sliding window water leak problem.

According to the class action lawsuit, General Motors knew the rear sliding windows were defective before the trucks were first sold. But GM supposedly concealed and covered-up the defective seals that allow water to intrude.

The lawsuit further alleges GM used substandard materials which allow the water leaks that can cause mold to grow and damage to electrical components.

The lawsuit references GM technical service bulletin (TSB) 18-NA-383 titled, “Water Found in Rear Interior of Cab, Water Leak at Rear Sliding Window.” And the lawsuit says TSB 18-NA-383 has been revised at least 12 times.

“Customer may comment on finding water in the rear interior of the cab. The cause of the condition may be possible cracking in the rear sliding window plastic upper rail glass guide or a leak in the primary urethane seal.” — GM rear sliding window lawsuit

GM dealers were told to, “R & R the roof rear spoiler and apply seam sealer to the rear sliding window top encapsulate....”

The GM rear sliding window lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California: Filiberto Loza Gonzalez v. General Motors, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by The Law Office of Robert Starr.