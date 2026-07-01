Recall: Ford Bronco Fender Flares Can Detach

More than 36,000 Broncos recalled after fender flare supplier made mistakes.

June 30, 2026 — Ford has recalled more than 36,000 Broncos equipped with fender flares that can detach.

The recall involves 2022-2026 Ford Bronco vehicles with fender flares that can fall off because they weren't properly secured.

The Bronco fender flares can be removed by customers when taking the vehicles off-road.

Ford says the problem was caused by the supplier which didn't maintain the tooling that created under/oversized attachment holes. This left burrs and stray fibers in the attachment holes.

Engineers replicated a detached fender flare but all 14 fasteners between the fender flare and the fender were removed, in addition to the front three fasteners and the last rear fastener between the fender flare and the wheel arch liner.

Bronco owners may see sagging or misaligned fender flares when the retention clips fail. Customers may also hear abnormal noise from the fender flares while driving.

Ford is aware of 370 worldwide warranty claims about the fender flares, but unaware of any crash or injury reports.

Ford dealers will repair or replace the fender flares after interim letters are mailed from August 10 and August 14, 2026. Then second recall letters will be mailed between August 31 and September 4, 2026.

Ford Bronco owners with questions about the fender flare recall should call 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 26S47.