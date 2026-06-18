Ford Escape Power Window Recall Issued Again

More than 18,000 Ford Escapes should have been repaired 10 years ago.

June 18, 2026 — More than 18,000 Ford Escapes are recalled even though they should have been repaired through a recall 10 years ago.

The recalled 2017 Ford Escape power windows may apply too much pressure when they detect an object before they automatically reverse.

The problem may still exist because the Escape vehicles were not repaired correctly under the 2016 recall.

“If the window closing force exceeds the regulatory requirement, it could increase the risk of injury.” — Ford

Ford is not aware of any crash or injury reports.

Ford will mail Escape recall letters between July 6 and July 10, 2026. Ford dealers will update the Escape power window operating system software.

Ford Escape owners may contact the automaker at 866-436-7332 and ask about power window recall number 26C29.