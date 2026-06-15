Ford F-150 Instrument Panel Recall Issued Again

More than 4,400 Ford F-150 trucks should have been repaired 9 years ago.

June 14, 2026 — Ford has recalled its 2017 F-150 trucks that were supposed to be repaired years ago.

Nine years after the recall, Ford determined the F-150 trucks were not repaired properly, which means the original instrument panel problems still exist on those trucks.

More than 4,400 Ford F-150 trucks are recalled because the instrument panel clusters may lose power in cold temperatures.

The panel failure occurs immediately after engine start-up in cold ambient temperatures when the power supply within the eight inch instrument cluster screen may be unable to maintain electrical output control.

Ford is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the instrument panel failures.

According to Ford:

“The transmission shift position indicator located in the instrument panel cluster may not illuminate and display the selected transmission gear position. Increasing the risk of injury or crash from unintended vehicle movement. In addition, an inoperative instrument panel cluster display may prevent activation of certain warning chimes, messages, and warning lights.”

Engineers also found the loss of the instrument cluster functionality can range from two seconds to several minutes.

Ford F-150 instrument panel cluster recall letters will be mailed between July 6 and July 10, 2026, then dealerships will update the cluster software.

Ford F-150 owners may call Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this instrument panel recall is 26C26.

Ford has issued 45 safety defect recalls so far in 2026.