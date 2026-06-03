Stop Driving Your Ford Bronco Sport or Ford Maverick

Front control arms can disconnect from the front wheel knuckles.

June 2, 2026 — Owners of 2021-2026 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022-2026 Ford Maverick vehicles are warned to stop driving their vehicles until they are repaired.

More than 4,600 Ford vehicles are recalled because the front lower control arm ball joints may have been incorrectly installed or incorrectly repaired at the assembly plant.

Ford says the Bronco Sport and Maverick control arms can disconnect from the front wheel knuckles. This can cause the vehicle to lose control.

Ford describes the cause of the problem:

"For vehicles built prior to June 1, 2025, the vehicle assembly plant operator may not have fully inserted the front lower control arm ball stud into the front wheel knuckle before securing an associated pinch bolt. For vehicles built on June 1, 2025, or later, vehicles identified as requiring an in-plant repair to ensure proper bolt secure may have been shipped without the repair being completed."

Ford recall letters will be mailed between June 1 and June 5, 2026.

Owners should contact their dealers to have their vehicles repaired at home, or Ford can have the vehicles towed to dealerships.

Dealers will inspect for correct assembly of the front lower control arm ball joints to the knuckle attachments.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 26S36.