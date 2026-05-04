Ford Recalls 195,000 Broncos and Rangers For Seat Problems

Ford recall due to seat frame height adjustment pivot bolts that may become loose and dislodge.

May 3, 2026 — A Ford recall has been announced for nearly 195,000 model year 2024-2026 Ford Ranger and 2024-2026 Ford Bronco vehicles over seat problems.

According to Ford, one or more of the seat frame height adjustment pivot bolts may become loose and dislodge on one or both front seats.

Ford describes the cause of the problem:

"The seat structure assembly supplier initiated a process to check the torque of the front seat frame height adjustment pivot bolts. This action inadvertently disrupted the curing of the adhesive patch on the threaded fastener, which can allow a pivot bolt to loosen over time and eventually dislodge."

Ford recalled 174,000 Broncos in 2025 because the front seat pivot bolts could loosen, but the automaker continued to monitor the field for similar seat problems. An increase in warranty claims was noticed in March which caused Ford to investigate.

Engineers discovered the torque check at the supplier was performed before the thread adhesive patch was fully cured which caused problems with the effectiveness of the adhesive patch.

Ford is aware of at least 60 warranty claims and one field report about the Bronco and Ranger seats, but there are no crash or injury reports.

A driver may know of the problem if a seat squeaks, rattles or seems loose.

A Ford Canada recall includes 15,127 Broncos and Rangers.

Ford has issued 34 safety recalls so far in 2026 and dealerships are behind. Interim recall letters will be mailed between May 11 and May 15, 2026. Final Bronco and Ranger recall letters are expected to be mailed between July 13 and July 17, 2026.

Dealers will remove both front seats and inspect the seat cushion height-adjust link pivot bolts and replace the pivot links and bolts if needed.

Ford Bronco and Ranger owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 26S30.