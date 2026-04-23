Recall: Ford Ranger Sun Visors Are Causing Fires

More than 140,000 Ford Rangers recalled after fires in the area of the A-pillars.

April 22, 2026 — A Ford Ranger recall includes more than 140,000 trucks at risk of fires from the the sun visors.

The recall involves 2024-2026 Ford Ranger trucks that need repairs at dealerships.

A short-circuit in the sun visor assembly can cause heat or a spark that causes a fire in the area of the A-pillar of the Ranger. The problem can lead to melting or smoke even without a fire.

According to Ford, the sun visor or headliner wiring harness may become damaged due to the harness tape thickness or improper harness positioning during installation. Any exposed wiring can touch sheet metal and cause electrical arcing and soot buildup over time from short circuits.

Additionally, electrical arcing can occur each time the body control module restarts.

A 2024 Ford Ranger caught fire in October 2025 with the location traced to the right A-pillar area. Engineers found evidence the fire originated from an electrical short circuit in the sun visor. Ford also determined diagnostic trouble code (DTC) B14AA was set in the truck.

Two problems were found.

"Firstly, supplier control records showed a thickness of protective tape around the headliner wiring circuit that exceeded the width of a section of a sheet metal opening where the wiring passed through. A taped wire harness with excess thickness could become stuck in the metal opening and result in damage to one of the wire circuits."

And:

"Secondly, positioning of wiring to the headliner did not include sufficient placement controls to guarantee that the wiring would be routed as intended through the sheet metal opening. An improperly routed wiring harness may lead to unintended harness-to-metal contact, which may result in wiring damage."

Ford is aware of one report of flames in a Ranger, and three trucks showed burn evidence around the sun visor light circuit. However, there are no reports of crashes or injuries.

A dealer will check for a history of diagnostic trouble code B14AA-11 and if the code is found the sun visor wiring harness will be checked for damage and replaced if necessary. All the trucks will also receive a body control module software update that will turn off the sun visor light power in certain situations to prevent short circuits.

Interim Ford Ranger recall letters will be mailed between April 27 and May 1, 2026, then final sun visor recall letters will be mailed between August 3 and August 7, 2026.

Ford Ranger owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's sun visor recall number is 26S29.

Ford has issued 33 safety recalls so far in 2026.