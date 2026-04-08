Ford Windshield Wiper Recall Affects 442,000 Vehicles

Ford and Lincoln trucks and SUVs have windshield wiper arms that may break.

April 8, 2026 — A Ford windshield wiper recall includes more than 422,000 vehicles because the windshield wiper arms can break.

A busted wiper arm will be useless in these recalled vehicles.

2021-2023 Lincoln Navigator

2021-2023 Ford Expedition

2022-2023 Ford F-250

2022-2023 Ford F-350

2022-2023 Ford F-450

2022-2023 Ford F-550

2022-2023 Ford F-600

Ford describes the specifics of the cause of a busted wiper arm.

"The windshield wiper arm's latch retention plate may have been incorrectly staked at the supplier. The latch retention plate keeps the arm head properly seated to the wiper arm. Additionally, the engagement between the knurl and wiper arm head may be reduced due to dimensional variability. Proper knurl-to-arm head teeth engagement ensures robust wiper arm operation."

Ford discovered a problem in January about stripped windshield wiper arm splines on Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. Ford noticed an elevated warranty claim rate for Expedition and Navigator vehicles built after the subject vehicles that were recalled in April 2022.

That 2022 recall involved Ford and Lincoln windshield wiper arms that were breaking.

As of March 16, Ford knew of 1,538 windshield wiper warranty reports, but is unaware of any crash or injury reports.

Ford has issued 27 safety recalls so far in 2026 and dealerships are busy. Ford will mail interim windshield wiper recall letters between April 13 and April 17, 2026. Final recall letters will be mailed when dealers have replacement windshield wiper arms.

Lincoln and Ford owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about windshield wiper recall number 26S24.