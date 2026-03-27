Ford Super Duty Truck Fuel Pump Recall Issued Again

Ford truck fuel pumps can fail from biodiesel deposits, and previous recall repairs failed.

March 27, 2026 — Ford is again recalling trucks because the high pressure fuel pumps can fail from biodiesel deposits that form on the pump drivetrain roller components.

More than 7,000 of these Super Duty trucks are recalled.

2020-2022 Ford F-250

2020-2022 Ford F-350

2020-2022 Ford F-450

2020-2022 Ford F-550

2021-2022 Ford F-600

2022 Ford F-750

The trucks were previously recalled for the same fuel pump problems but were not repaired correctly. If the fuel pump fails so does the truck.

Ford learned in February about a "software version mismatch" regarding the previous Ford truck fuel pump recall repairs. In short, the wrong software was deployed to the trucks.

Only one complaint has been filed and no crash or injury reports have been received by Ford.

A driver should watch for a check engine light, listen for noise, and be aware of a loss of power.

Ford truck fuel pump recall letters will be mailed from March 30 to April 3, 2026, then dealerships will update the powertrain control module software.

Ford Super Duty owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about fuel pump recall number 26S17.