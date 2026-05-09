Porsche Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Repair Monopoly

Porsche Cayenne owner complains customers cannot use independent repair providers.

May 9, 2026 — A Porsche class action lawsuit alleges vehicle owners are forced to use Porsche dealers for repairs at an increased cost compared to hiring independent repair providers.

The lawsuit is an antitrust class action that contends Porsche has an illegal monopolization for repair services.

The Porsche class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons and entities in the United States who paid a Porsche-authorized dealer to perform repairs or maintenance services on Affected Vehicles."

The “Affected Vehicles” are defined as all vehicles sold by Porsche between January 1, 2021, to the present.

The owner who sued complains Porsche designed the vehicles so only Porsche dealers can access diagnostic, calibration, coding and software tools required to complete repairs. Porsche allegedly conspired with dealerships to create its purportedly unlawful anti-competitive practices.

Florida plaintiff Fleet Salvage Systems owns a Porsche Cayenne that required maintenance, but an independent mechanic couldn't do the work due to "Porsche’s electronic access restrictions."

The plaintiff took the Porsche Cayenne to an independent repair facility in June 2025 to change the oil and replace the oil filter. But the mechanics said they couldn't reset the oil life monitor due to electronic restrictions from Porsche.

"Only Defendant and its dealers were able to “clear the code” to reset the oil indicator. This resulted in an effective monopoly maintained by Defendants upon service and repairs, including oil changes, which Defendant performs at a far higher price than IRPs [independent repair providers]. Plaintiff was forced to pay a higher price for routine maintenance at one of Defendant’s co-conspirator Dealerships." — Porsche class action lawsuit

Porsche has allegedly made it impossible for vehicle owners to save money by using independent repair businesses which are left unable to access the vehicles. The class action further asserts some owners may be able to save money by doing their own repairs, but Porsche has supposedly made that an impossible money-saving repair option.

According to the class action, Porsche dealers can maintain a 100% market share and charge high prices for repairs and vehicle maintenance. And Porsche also purportedly makes even more profit through the sales of its parts and components.

The Porsche class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia: Fleet Salvage Systems, Inc. v. Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Morgan & Morgan, P.A.