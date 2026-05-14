Do Not Drive Warning For Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC Models

Recall issued with GM warning owners to park their vehicles until they are repaired.

May 13, 2026 — Several General Motors models are at risk of locked-up wheels and owners are warned not to drive their vehicles until they are repaired.

Only 66 vehicles are recalled, but the drivetrain transfer cases may be missing components.

The recall includes:

2026 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2026 Chevrolet Suburban

2026 Chevrolet Tahoe

2026 GMC Sierra 1500

2026 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban

2015-2020 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

2015-2020 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

2015-2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

General Motors says the front and/or rear wheels can lock up without any warning.

GM dealers may need to replace the transfer case assemblies, but until your vehicle is inspected please park it. Recall letters are expected to be mailed June 22, 2026.

GMC owners may call 800-462-8782, Chevrolet can be reached at 800-222-1020 and Cadillac customers can call 800-333-4223. GM's number for this recall is N262557620.