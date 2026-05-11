Mercedes Instrument Panel Failures Cause Recall

More than 144,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles recalled in U.S. following Korean recall.

May 10, 2026 — Mercedes-Benz instrument panel failures have caused a recall of more than 144,000 of these vehicles.

2024-2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

2024-2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2024-2026 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2024-2026 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2024-2026 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class

2024-2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

According to Mercedes-Benz, the system is designed to initiate a reset under certain circumstances which should improve performance but can also cause the instrument panel display to fail.

The automaker says the infotainment control unit may reset while driving and cause the instrument panel display to go blank.

In August 2025 Mercedes rolled out a new instrument panel display software version, but three months later a high number of complaints were received from Korea. This led to a Korean recall in December 2025.

In April 2026 Mercedes-Benz talked with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about what occurred in the Korean market. Safety regulators told Mercedes in other similar situations automakers issued safety recalls in the U.S.

Mercedes has received numerous instrument panel failure warranty claims and complaints since 2023, but there have been no crashes or injuries.

Mercedes expects to mail instrument panel failure recall letters June 26, 2026, then dealers will update the infotainment control unit software.

Owners may call Mercedes at 800-367-6372.