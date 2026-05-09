Tesla Backup Cameras Repaired Before Recall Announced

Tesla recalls 219,000 vehicles because the rearview camera images may fail.

May 9, 2026 — A Tesla backup camera recall has been announced for about 219,000 vehicles, nearly all of them already repaired before the recall was announced.

Included in the rearview camera recall are 2017 and 2021-2023 Tesla Model 3, 2020-2023 Tesla Model Y, 2021-2023 Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X vehicles operating software version 2026.8.6.

Tesla began sending over-the-air software updates on April 11 and 99.92% of the vehicles have been repaired even though recall letters won't be mailed until July 3, 2026.

Tesla owners may call 877-798-3752 and ask about recall number SB-26-00-016.