Avride Autonomous Vehicle Crashes Investigated by Feds

Avride crashes in Austin and Dallas get attention of federal safety investigators.

May 10, 2026 — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a federal investigation into autonomous vehicle company Avride and its automated driving system (ADS).

Ride-sharing company Uber has used some of Avride's autonomous vehicles in Texas since December 2025.

NHTSA says Austin and Dallas are two locations of crashes involving Avride automated driving systems.

Safety regulators have watched several videos of crashes that occurred when the automated driving systems were engaged. NHTSA is questioning the competence of Avride systems after watching vehicles changing lanes directly into other vehicles.

NHTSA also has questions about how Avride vehicles respond to other vehicles after watching videos of crashes when the vehicles failed to avoid roadway objects, including other vehicles.

Videos also show Avride vehicles failing to slow down or stop for slowing or stopped vehicles in the same lane. Other crashes were caused when Avride vehicles failed to slow or yield to avoid vehicles entering the lanes. Then other videos show the autonomous vehicles hitting stationary objects partially obstructing the path ahead.

The government is aware of one injury and property damage reports caused by Avride automated driving systems. This applies even with human operators in the driver's seats.

"The ADS performance in these crashes may indicate inappropriate assertiveness and insufficient competence to execute these driving behaviors in a safe manner and may also constitute traffic safety violations." — NHTSA

Questions must be answered why the crashes occurred even with drivers in the seats overseeing the automated driving.

According to Avride, in every incident “the vehicle was under the supervision of a trained safety operator on board. In most cases, the vehicle was traveling at low speeds and many of the events were precipitated by the actions of other road users.”

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Avride autonomous driving vehicle investigation.