Ford Recalls 420,000 Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators

The front seat belts may lock and fail to extend or retract.

June 4, 2026 — About 420,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles are recalled because the front seat belt pretensioners may lock the seat belts.

The front seat belts won't extend or retract.

The recall affects 2018-2022 Ford Expeditions and 2018-2022 Lincoln Navigators with front seat belt retractor pretensioners that may deploy inadvertently.

A seat belt that does not retract or extend may cause an injury in a crash, and an inadvertent retractor pretensioner deployment can cause an injury due to rapid seat belt retraction.

According to the automaker, the propellant in the seat belt retractor pretensioner may degrade in high heat conditions.

The same problem caused previous Ford recalls in 2024 and 2025, but in January 2026 an investigation was opened after the problem occurred on vehicles not included in the earlier recalls.

The previous Ford recalls were issued due to corroded squib pins in the seat belt pretensioners which could result in high electrical resistance or open circuits. But in February engineers discovered the problem occurred only in retractor pretensioners that used a specific combination of propellant and stabilizer.

Ford is aware of one injury not included in the previous recalls.

A driver may see an airbag warning light before the problem occurs.

Ford dealers may need to replace the seat belt retractors. Interim recall letters will be mailed between June 8 and June 12, 2026, then second recall letters are expected to be mailed in August.

Owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 26S34.