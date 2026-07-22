Incorrect Axle Weight Labels Cause Infiniti and Nissan Recall

Customers may overload about 180,000 recalled vehicles.

July 22, 2026 — Nissan has recalled 180,000 vehicles because customers may follow the certification labels and overload the vehicles.

The recall includes 2020-2026 Nissan Armada, 2011-2013 Infiniti QX56, and 2014-2027 Infiniti QX80 vehicles equipped with 22-inch wheels.

A vehicle may be overloaded because the gross axle weight rating listed on the certification label is wrong.

About 12,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Nissan will mail replacement labels to owners that can be applied over the incorrect labels, or dealers will install the labels after recall letters are mailed September 4, 2026.

Owners may contact Nissan at 800-867-7669. Nissan's axle weight label recall numbers are R26B1 and R26B2.