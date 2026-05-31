Nissan Kicks Recall Issued For Dashboard Display Screen Failures

Nissan recalls about 51,000 Kicks SUVs because the display screens may appear blank or blue.

May 31, 2026 — A 2025-2026 Nissan Kicks recall involves more than 51,000 SUVs with combination meters that may cause the dashboard display screens to fail.

The dashboard display screen may appear partially or completely blank or appear blue.

Nissan says the problem is caused by software errors in the combination meter. But a blank dash display screen will fail to display many important indicators and warnings.

Nissan noticed the problem in February 2025 when a display screen appeared blank on a 2025 Nissan Kicks at startup. The dealer couldn't replicate the problem but did find diagnostic trouble codes related to the combination meter which caused replacement of the meter.

The supplier and Nissan collected failed meters to search for the root cause of the meter failures. Engineers found a potential malfunction within the integrated circuit may trigger an internal error flag.

"When the error flag is set, the software may enter a continuous loop without a recovery mechanism, resulting in a loss of communication between the graphic controller and automotive controller. The loss of communication may lead to a blank combi-meter display screen." — Nissan

Nissan is aware of 205 warranty claims and seven tech reports, but there are no crash or injury reports.

Nissan Kicks recall letters should be mailed July 1, 2026, then dealers will update the combination meter software.

If you own a Nissan Kicks and have questions, call Nissan at 800-647-7261 and refer to recall number PMA66.