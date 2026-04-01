Petition: 2006 Nissan Frontier Smells Like Gas

Petitioner claims Nissan Frontier fuel odors can lead to fires.

March 31, 2026 — A safety defect petition alleges 2006 Nissan Frontier trucks smell like gas, apparently from problems with the fuel systems.

The person who filed the defect petition also complains 2006 Nissan Frontier trucks can suddenly stall.

The petitioner wants the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open a formal federal safety defect investigation into the fuel odors and other problems that supposedly occur in the Nissan trucks.

According to the petition, the 2006 Nissan Frontier trucks suffer from a "persistent odor of raw gasoline" that creates "an imminent fire hazard." Additionally, a stalled Nissan Frontier is obviously a safety hazard.

The petitioner also claims the 2006 Nissan Frontier gas smells have occurred in previous models, with the symptoms supposedly "identical" to these previous Nissan recalls from many years ago: 10V-517, 07V-435, and 10V-075.

The petition claims the 2006 Nissan Frontier trucks still smell like gas and suffer from stalling problems despite the past recalls.

NHTSA will evaluate the allegations and the results will determine if a formal investigation will be opened into about 75,000 model year 2006 Nissan Frontiers.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with NHTSA's decision when it's announced.