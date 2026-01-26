Nissan Recalls Vehicles With Doors That May Suddenly Open

Nissan recalls 27,000 Altima, Frontier, Kicks and Sentra vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

January 26, 2026 — A recall of about 27,300 Nissan vehicles has been announced because the doors could suddenly open while driving.

The recall involves 2025 Nissan Altima, 2025 Nissan Sentra, 2025-2026 Nissan Frontier and 2026 Nissan Kicks vehicles.

Nissan says the doors may open because the door strikers may have been improperly welded and may break.

The problem has now been fixed in production, but the door striker wire loop may not be strong enough and may crack and separate from the plate.

Customers may notice a rattling noise from the door striker if only one side of the striker wire is cracked, but if both sides crack there may be no warning prior to the door opening.

A door that opens with a vehicle in motion is a serious danger, but Nissan is unaware of any crashes or injuries.

A recall in Canada includes nearly 900 model year 2026 Nissan Kicks vehicles.

Nissan door striker recall letters will be mailed March 13, 2026, and dealers will replace the strikers.

Nissan can be contacted at 800-647-7261 and the door striker recall numbers are PD185 and PMA61.