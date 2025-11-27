Nissan Sentra Windshield Recall Issued For Air Bubbles

Nissan recalls nearly 43,000 Sentras following a yard audit which found air bubbles in the glass.

November 27, 2025 — A 2025 Nissan Sentra windshield recall affects nearly 43,000 cars due to windshields that may have air bubbles in the glass.

The windshield glass air bubbles can violate federal safety standards based on the location of the bubbles. Regulations do not allow air bubbles or other glass defects that extend beyond 13 mm from the outer edge of the windshield.

A Nissan worker discovered the problem in August during a yard audit at the Aguas II plant. The technician found "air bubbles trapped between the two sheets of glass and the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) film" on a 2025 Nissan Sentra.

Nissan and the supplier opened an investigation.

"Nissan and the supplier conducted duplication testing and discovered the bubble type delamination was potentially caused by foreign particles trapped between the glass sheets and the PVB film. The trapped air may create a separation between the components, resulting in a bubble appearance." — Nissan

The supplier determined the delamination was likely caused by misaligned locator pins within the front windshield glass molds.

Nissan says it is unaware of any warranty claims or other problems due to the Sentra windshield glass air bubbles.

The Nissan Sentra windshield recall in Canada includes 882 cars.

Nissan Sentra windshield recall letters will be mailed January 15, 2026, and dealers will replace any windshields with air bubbles.

Sentra owners may call Nissan at 800-867-7669 and refer to Sentra windshield recall number PMA58.

This isn't Nissan's first problem with Sentra windshield air bubbles. In July 2024, Nissan announced a windshield recall, but that recall involved model year 2024 Sentras.

In addition, about 10 days ago Lincoln and Ford announced a windshield replacement recall for 60,000 vehicles with windshield glass that may have air bubbles.