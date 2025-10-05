Investigation Closed Into Nissan Versa 'Limp Mode' Problems

Nissan Versa drivers complained about cars that entered limp mode after restarting following a stall

October 5, 2025 — Nissan Versa limp mode problems caused a federal investigation in March 2024 following complaints filed by owners of 2022-2024 Versa cars.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the official investigation after receiving complaints and numerous field reports about the limp mode problems.

The Nissan Versa cars, equipped with manual transmissions, triggered warning lights and reduced power (limp mode) when drivers restarted the cars after they had stalled.

Nissan says if a Versa stalls and the engine is restarted within five seconds, the car enters a fail-safe limp mode with limited engine torque. This is to prevent engine damage and a complete loss of motive power which allows the driver to maintain control of the Versa.

NHTSA investigated more than 180 incidents where Nissan Versa drivers complained their cars entered limp mode, but regulators found no crash or injury reports. Versa drivers who experienced the limp mode problem said they were able to drive their vehicles to safe locations.

In response to the complaints and investigation, Nissan issued a technical service bulletin in April for 2022-2024 Versas equipped with manual transmissions. Dealers are to replace the valve timing control (VTC) units and install updated control software. The parts and labor are free.

NHTSA has closed its Nissan Versa limp mode investigation based on the automaker's actions.