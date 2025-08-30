Nissan VC-Turbo Engine Warranty Extension Announced

Nissan and Infiniti VC-Turbo engine bearings can fail. Warranty extension is 10 years, 120,000 miles

August 30, 2025 — A Nissan VC-Turbo engine warranty extension has been announced for these Nissan and Infiniti vehicles that were recalled for engine bearing problems.

2021-2024 Nissan Rogue

2019-2020 Nissan Altima

2019-2022 Infiniti QX50

2022 Infiniti QX55

The Nissan 10-year/120,000-mile warranty extension applies to the long block engine assemblies of the variable compression turbo (VC-Turbo) engines.

The Nissan and Infiniti vehicles are equipped with 3-cylinder 1.5-liter or 4-cylinder 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engines that can fail due to defective bearings.

Nissan / Infiniti VC-Turbo Engine Recall

Nissan recently recalled 444,000 of the same vehicles for VC-Turbo engine problems, with owner recall notices mailed days ago.

The recall involves vehicles equipped with 3-cylinder 1.5-liter or 4-cylinder 2.0-liter variable compression turbo engines. The engines can fail due to defective main, A-, C-, and L-link bearings. But Nissan told the government only 1.2% of the engines may have bad bearings.

Nissan VC-Turbo Warranty Extension Details

According to Nissan, dealerships will first confirm the vehicle has already been inspected and repaired according to the VC-Turbo recall procedures. A dealer will use a technical service bulletin and service manual to diagnose the root cause of driver's engine complaint.

If the Nissan or Infiniti vehicle is no longer covered by a powertrain or parts warranty, the dealer will provide the owner a repair estimate for a test drive, diagnosis and repair.

If the VC-Turbo engine is repaired or replaced, the original warranty continues to apply with extended time and mileage limits for the engine. A vehicle owner should refer to the warranty information booklet which contains warranty coverage details.

In addition, Nissan says there is also an additional parts warranty for 12 months or 12,000 miles from the date of replacement should parts warranty extend beyond the remaining period of the extended VC-Turbo engine warranty.

Nissan says a vehicle owner may know if the bearings are going out because the problem takes time. A Nissan or Infiniti owner should be aware of unusual engine noises, an engine running rough, illumination of the warning light and other warning messages displayed in the instrument panel.

You should contact a dealership if you notice any of the above symptoms.

If you get rid of your Infiniti or Nissan vehicle the VC-Turbo warranty extension transfers with ownership.

You should ask Nissan about reimbursement if you paid your own money for VC-Turbo engine repairs.

With questions about the Nissan and Infiniti VC-Turbo engine warranty extension, Nissan owners may call 800-647-7261 and Infiniti owners may call 800-662-6200.