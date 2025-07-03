Nissan VC-Turbo Engine Problems Cause Recall of 444,000 Vehicles

3-cylinder 1.5-liter or 4-cylinder 2.0-liter VC-Turbo problems caused by defective bearings.

July 3, 2025 — Nissan VC-Turbo engine problems have caused a recall of 444,000 vehicles equipped with 3-cylinder 1.5-liter or 4-cylinder 2.0-liter variable compression turbo (VC-Turbo) engines.

The Nissan VC-Turbo engine recall includes these vehicles:

2021-2024 Nissan Rogue

2019-2020 Nissan Altima

2019-2022 Infiniti QX50

2022 Infiniti QX55

The Nissan VC-Turbo engine bearings may be defective and cause engine failures.

Nissan says the defective bearings (main, A-, C-, and L-link) typically will need time to fail. Nissan says this allows "drivers to receive multiple forms of audible and visible advance warnings, including abnormal noise from the engine compartment, rough running, malfunction indicator lights (MIL), and warning messages in the instrument cluster."

Nissan estimates only 1.2% of the engines are defective, but dealers will need to inspect all VC-Turbo engine oil pans for metal debris and replace the engines if debris is found. That job can take 15 hours per vehicle.

For Nissan vehicles with 3-cylinder 1.5L VC-Turbo engines, dealers will replace the oil pan gaskets, engine oil, and reprogram the engine control modules if no metal debris is discovered.

For Nissan vehicles with 4-cylinder 2.0L VC-Turbo engines, dealers will replace the engine oil if no debris is detected.

Nissan VC-Turbo engine recall letters will be mailed beginning August 25, 2025.

Owners of the recalled Nissan vehicles may call 800-647-7261, and Infiniti owners may call 800-662-6200.