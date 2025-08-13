Nissan Recalls Frontier Trucks For Dim Daytime Running Lights

Nissan Frontier daytime running lights may dim when the auto idle-stop feature activates.

August 12, 2025 — A 2025 Nissan Frontier recall involves more than 13,700 trucks that may experience problems with the daytime running lights.

The 2025 Nissan Frontier recall was announced after Nissan learned the daytime running lights may suddenly dim when the idle start-stop feature turns the engine from off to on.

The idle-stop feature automatically shuts off the engine when the vehicle is at a stop such as a traffic light, and restarts the engine when the driver releases the brake pedal.

Nissan says there may be errors in the engine control module software that cause a loss of communication with the body control module. The daytime running lights can experience a short (0.3 seconds) reduction in light intensity before returning to normal.

The problem won't occur when the headlights are on because the daytime running lights are not illuminated.

Nissan discovered the problem when an engineer was testing a 2026 Nissan Frontier truck. The Idle Stop-Start system was activated and the daytime running lights dimmed, so the truck was quarantined for further investigation. The problem repeated each time the idle-stop system activated.

Although dim daytime running lights won't decrease visibility for a Frontier driver, Nissan determined the problem may violate federal safety standards. However, there have been no warranty or crash reports.

Nissan Frontier recall letters are expected to be mailed September 17, 2025, and dealers will update the engine control module software. The job should take about an hour.

Nissan Frontier owners may call 800-647-7261. Nissan's number for this recall is R25C3.