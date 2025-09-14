Nissan Fuel Pump Warranty Extension Covers 'Section 177 States'

Fuel pump warranty extension includes multiple models in 15 states.

September 14, 2025 — A Nissan fuel pump warranty extension has been announced for several models equipped with fuel pumps located inside the fuel tanks.

However, the Nissan fuel pump warranty extension applies only to Nissan vehicles sold as new in California and the states that follow California's emissions regulations, called Section 177 States:

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Minnesota.

The California vehicle emissions control warranty extension applies to these Nissan vehicles.

2023 Nissan Maxima

2018-2024 Nissan Titan

2017-2024 Nissan Titan XD

2016-2019 Nissan Titan XD Diesel

2023-2024 Nissan Sentra

2020-2024 Nissan Versa Sedan

2018-2019 Nissan Verse Note

2018-2024 Nissan Frontier

2012-2020 Nissan LCV

2018-2020, 2023-2024 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue Hybrid

2018-2022 Nissan Rogue Sport

2018, 2023-2024 Nissan Altima

2018, 2023-2024 Nissan Kicks

2018-2024 Nissan GT-R

2018-2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2018-2024 Nissan Armada

2018-2024 Nissan Murano

The Nissan fuel pump extended warranty is now seven years or 70,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

The action is not a recall, and the fuel pump warranty extension does not apply to states outside California and the Section 177 States.

Nissan is calling the fuel pump warranty extension a "customer satisfaction measure" because the warranty booklets did not clearly explain the fuel pump modules were covered under the terms of the "California long-term emissions system defect warranty."

A Nissan owner doesn't need to do anything unless a warning light activates in the vehicle. It may activate for various reasons, one being the fuel pump located inside the gas tank.

A Nissan dealer will run a diagnostic test to determine if the fuel pump is the cause.

"The duration of the diagnostic evaluation and any necessary repairs may vary depending on the specific issue identified. Your Nissan dealer will provide an estimated repair time based on the specific diagnosis for your vehicle." — Nissan

Ask Nissan about reimbursement if you previously paid to diagnose and repair the in-tank fuel pump.

Affected Nissan owners should be contacted in September 2025 about the fuel pump warranty extension.