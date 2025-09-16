Nissan Sunroof Class Action Lawsuit Names Only 4 States

Deadlines and definitions of class action members updated in Nissan sunroof lawsuit.

September 15, 2025 — A Nissan sunroof class action lawsuit is moving forward after eight years in court, but only for certain customers in four states.

The original sunroof class action included customers nationwide, but the judge cut down the lawsuit to include five states, then the judge cut down the states to California, New York, Colorado, and Florida.

The sunroof class action alleges the glass suddenly explodes, even when driving and without anything striking the sunroof.

Nissan argues less than one-half of 1% of of the sunroofs shatter, but customers contend a replacement sunroof can cost $1,000.

The Nissan exploding sunroof lawsuit includes these models.

2009-2014 and 2016-2020 Nissan Maxima

2014-2020 Nissan Rogue

2013-2020 Nissan Pathfinder

2009-2020 Nissan Murano

2013 Infiniti JX35

2014-2020 Infiniti QX60

Nissan lost an appeal to the Ninth Circuit which caused Nissan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. However, recent court proceedings describe the class members in four states. Take note of the conditions.

California

California (Unjust Enrichment Claims)

Any person who purchased a new or used Subject Vehicle in California (which was first sold new in California) on or after February 1, 2014.

California (California Consumer Legal Remedies Act)

Any person who purchased a new or used Subject Vehicle in California (which was first sold new in California) on or after February 1, 2014, for use primarily for personal, family, or household purpose.

Colorado

Any person who purchased a new or used Subject Vehicle in Colorado (which was first sold new in Colorado) on or after February 1, 2014.

Florida

Any person who purchased a new or used Subject Vehicle in Florida (which was first sold new in Florida) on or after February 1, 2013.

New York

New York (Unjust Enrichment Claims)

Any person who purchased a new or used Subject Vehicle in New York (which was first sold in New York) on or after February 1, 2011.

New York (Business Law Claims)

Any person who purchased a new or used Subject Vehicle in New York (which was first sold in New York) on or after February 1, 2014, for personal use.

New York (Warranty Claims)

Any person who purchased a new or used Subject Vehicle in New York (which was first sold in New York) on or after February 1, 2013.

In addition to the above changes, the judge approved a motion to substitute certain plaintiffs for California and New York. Original California plaintiff Sherida Johnson has been replaced with Anna Wall, and New York plaintiff Subrina Seenarain been been replaced by Sandria Smith.

Relevant Nissan Sunroof Lawsuit Dates

Case Management Conference: March 10, 2026

Class Certification Hearing: April 1, 2026

Discovery Cutoff: June 15, 2026

Pretrial Conference: August 8, 2026

Nissan Exploding Sunroof Jury Trial: June 8, 2026

The Nissan sunroof class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California: Sherida Johnson, et al., v. Nissan North America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, and Greg Coleman Law PC.