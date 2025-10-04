Nissan LEAF Quick Charge Recall Issued For Battery Fires

Nissan recalls 20,400 all-electric LEAF cars equipped with Level 3 quick charging ports.

October 4, 2025 — A Nissan LEAF quick charge recall involves more 20,400 all-electric cars equipped with Level 3 quick charging ports, and owners are warned not to use quick charging until the LEAFs are repaired.

Recalled are 2021-2022 Nissan LEAF vehicles equipped with lithium-ion batteries that may overheat during Level 3 quick charging.

This is an expansion of a 2024 recall of 2019-2020 Nissan LEAF electric cars equipped with Level 3 quick charge ports (via CHAdeMO connectors) due to a risk of battery fires.

This latest LEAF battery fire recall also involves Level 3 quick charging via CHAdeMO connectors.

The cause of the recall?

"Nissan has determined the lithium-ion battery in affected vehicles may experience excessive lithium deposits within battery cells, increasing the electrical resistance and potentially causing a fluctuation in the state of charge. While the vehicle is Level 3 quick charging, the increased electrical resistance could result in rapid heating of the battery."

Nissan says there will be no warning before the problem occurs.

The recalled Nissan LEAFs were built between November 3, 2020, and May 23, 2022, at the Nissan Smyrna plant.

A Nissan LEAF quick charge recall in Canada involves 1,355 electric vehicles.

Initial Nissan LEAF quick charge recall letters will be mailed October 24, 2025, and second recall notices will be mailed when dealerships are ready to repair the electric vehicles.

Nissan dealers will update the LEAF battery software.

Owners with questions about the Nissan LEAF quick charge recall should call 800-867-7669.