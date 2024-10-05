Nissan LEAF Battery Fire Recall Involves Quick Charge Port

More than 29,000 Nissan LEAF cars should not be charged with the Level 3 quick charge ports.

October 4, 2024 — Owners of 2019-2020 Nissan LEAF electric cars are warned not to use the Level 3 quick charge ports due to a risk of battery fires.

The Nissan LEAF battery recall includes more than 29,000 cars equipped with Level 3 quick charging ports.

According to Nissan, the lithium-ion battery can overheat when using the LEAF quick charge port.

Engineers are still investigating the problem, but for now Nissan believes the LEAF lithium-ion battery may have excessive lithium deposits within the battery cells. This causes an increase of electrical resistance and a fluctuation in the battery state of charge.

Using the Nissan LEAF Level 3 quick charge port will cause rapid heating of the battery and a fire.

Nissan told the government about 1% of the Nissan LEAFs are possibly affected by the battery problem.

Nissan LEAF owners should not use the quick charge ports until the electric cars are repaired. Nissan LEAF battery recall letters are being mailed now to warn customers about using the quick charge ports. Second Nissan LEAF battery recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to perform repairs.

Nissan says it "is developing a software reprogram" to prevent progression to a thermal incident. "The remedy is currently expected to be available in November 2024."

A Nissan LEAF owner may notice smoke, noise, breaks in charging or odors from the overheated battery.

About 5,500 Nissan LEAFs are recalled in Canada.

With questions about the Nissan LEAF battery recall, call 800-867-7669 and ask about LEAF battery recall number R24B2.