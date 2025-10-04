Nissan LEAF Quick Charge Recall Failed, Alleges Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit says Nissan LEAF Level 3 quick charging can cause battery fires.

October 4, 2025 — A Nissan LEAF Level 3 quick charge class action lawsuit alleges a Nissan recall fails to help owners and lessees of 2019-2022 LEAF electric vehicles.

The Nissan LEAFs are at risk of fires during Level 3 quick charging due to excessive lithium deposits in the lithium-ion battery cells.

However, the LEAF quick charge lawsuit currently includes California and Oregon only.

Nissan LEAF Quick Charge Recall

In October 2024, Nissan announced a recall of 2019-2020 LEAF electric cars equipped with Level 3 quick charge ports. Nissan said the battery could overheat and catch fire while using the quick charge port.

At the time, Nissan told safety regulators an estimated 1% of the LEAF electric vehicles were defective.

According to the class action lawsuit, Nissan LEAF drivers have been forced to wait and wait for Nissan to repair the LEAFs and after a year are still waiting. In the meantime, no quick charging means "greatly reducing the effective range and utility of their vehicles."

In 2024 Nissan said engineers were "developing a software reprogram" to prevent overheated batteries.

The lawsuit alleges Nissan knew before the LEAFs were first sold that the batteries could overheat and catch fire. But even knowing of the severe and deadly danger, Nissan supposedly covered up the defects and still marketed and sold the electric LEAFs.

Claiming the Nissan LEAF electric vehicles have been "plagued with battery and charging issues" from the beginning, the lawsuit asserts Nissan failed to include an "active thermal management system to maintain the battery’s temperature at an ideal level."

Without a proper thermal management system, a Nissan LEAF lithium-ion battery is allegedly primed to overheat and possibly catch fire.

And according to the class action, the high voltage batteries can suffer from health, range and charging speed problems. And the problems are purportedly worse in very cold or hot weather.

On October 1, 2025, Nissan recalled 2021-2022 LEAF electric vehicles equipped with Level 3 quick charging ports over the risk of overheating batteries and fires. The recall involves about 19,000 LEAFs in the U.S.

The four plaintiffs who filed the Nissan LEAF class action lawsuit contend Nissan should:

"(1) remove and replace Plaintiffs’ and class members' charging systems with a suitable alternative product for the Nissan Leaf that does not contain the defects alleged herein; and/or (2) compelling Nissan to reform its Nissan Leaf charging and battery warranty, in a manner deemed to be appropriate by the Court, to cover the loss of charging and battery functionality under warranty as alleged herein and to notify all class members that such warranty has been reformed."

The Nissan LEAF quick charge port recall lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Grace Proudfoot / California / 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus

Stuart Oken and Laura Wozniak / Oregon / 2020 Nissan Leaf SL Plus

Rachel Grossman / Oregon / 2020 Nissan Leaf SV Plus Hatchback

The Nissan LEAF quick charge class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Proudfoot, et al., v. Nissan North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Singleton Schreiber, LLP, the Law Offices of David R. Greifinger, and the Law Offices of Howard A. Goldstein.