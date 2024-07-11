Nissan Sentra Windshield Recall Issued Over Air Bubbles

Nissan recalls 2024 Sentra because windshield air bubbles can block the VINs.

July 11, 2024 — A 2024 Nissan Sentra windshield recall affects more than 1,500 cars with windshields that may have air bubbles on the front lower driver's side of the glass.

A 2024 Nissan Sentra driver may be able to see the road as intended, but the air bubbles can block the vehicle identification number (VIN).

This little problem violates federal safety standards.

Nissan says the supplier may have caused delamination of the windshield glass that can cause air bubbles.

A technician found windshield air bubbles in May during a routine audit of a 2024 Nissan Sentra. Nissan and the supplier investigated the discovery.

"The supplier’s initial investigation identified an internal failure of the windshield glass assembly fixture had resulted in uneven pressure distribution during the adhesion of the glass layers, allowing for air to become trapped. As part of the investigation, Nissan and the supplier conducted duplication testing of the press failure and identified the presence of air bubbles once the affected windshield glass was exposed to high heat." — Nissan

Nissan Sentra windshield recall letters will be mailed August 29, 2024, and dealers will check to see if the windshields should be replaced. The job should take less than three hours to replace the windshield.

Owners of 2024 Nissan Sentra cars may call 800-867-7669 and ask about windshield recall number PMA38.