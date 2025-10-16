Nissan Recalls NV Vehicles That May Stall

More than 173,000 Nissan NV200, NV200 Taxi, and Chevy City Express vehicles recalled.

October 16, 2025 — Nissan has recalled more than 173,300 NV vehicles due to fuel tank fuse problems.

2013-2021 Nissan NV200 Van

2014-2017, 2019 Nissan NV200 Taxi

2015-2018 Chevrolet City Express

According to Nissan, the fuel tank temperature (FTT) sensor harness may have been incorrectly routed, damaging wires and causing a short circuit in the fuel pump fuse.

According to Nissan:

"The Fuel Tank Temperature (FTT) sensor harness internal to the fuel pump in affected vehicles may have been routed incorrectly, causing contact with the fuel pump connector. Over time, this contact may wear away the protective coating and potentially cause an electrical short, resulting in a blown fuel pump fuse."

A blown fuel pump fuse can stop fuel to the engine and cause the vehicle to stall, and the vehicle won't restart.

Nissan says a warning light may activate when a change in voltage is detected by the fuel tank temperature sensor because of a short circuit.

Nissan expects to mail recall letters December 3, 2025.

Nissan dealers will look for diagnostic trouble codes for the fuel pumps and reroute the harnesses if no codes are found. But dealers will replace the fuel pumps if trouble codes are found.

It should take a dealership less than two hours to perform the work.

Owners of the recalled Nissan vehicles may call 800-647-7261 and ask about recall number PMA56.