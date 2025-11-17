Ford and Lincoln Windshield Replacement Recall Issued

About 60,000 vehicles recalled due to air bubbles in the windshield glass.

November 17, 2025 — A Lincoln and Ford windshield replacement recall includes 60,000 vehicles with windshield glass that may have visible air bubbles.

The recall involves 2025-2026 Lincoln Corsair, 2025-2026 Lincoln Aviator and 2025-2026 Ford Explorer vehicles.

The windshield air bubbles could interfere with visibility and the problem is also a violation of federal safety standards.

According to Ford, the air bubbles may have been left in the laminate layer of the windshield glass, causing "snowflaking." Location is also important because there can be no air bubbles or defects that extend 13 millimeters from the outer edge of the windshield.

In June, Ford discovered a Ford Explorer warranty claim regarding air bubbles found in the "acoustic Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) layer of the windshield assembly."

Engineers determined the same windshield supplier provided windshields for Lincoln Aviators and Lincoln Corsairs

"Ford’s Supplier Technical Assistance (STA) team reviewed the de-airing process line and the pre-adhesion furnace at the supplier’s facility. This review identified damaged sitting fixture nests used on the conveyers that hold the windshields during the de-airing process." — Ford

The Ford and Lincoln windshield replacement recall affects about 3,000 vehicles in Canada.

Windshield replacement recall letters are being mailed this month so dealers can inspect for air bubbles and possibly replace the windshields.

Lincoln and Ford owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and refer to windshield replacement recall number 25C60.