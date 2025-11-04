Ford Flex B-Pillar Door Trim Recall Involves 71,000 SUVs

First it was detaching Ford Explorer door trim, now B-pillar trim is flying off Flex front doors.

November 4, 2025 — Ford has recalled nearly 71,000 Flex SUVs because the front B-pillar door trim can detach.

The faulty B-pillar door trim can detach from the driver and front passenger doors on 2017-2019 Ford Flex vehicles.

The Ford Flex door trim recall follows an investigation opened by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to Ford:

"The repositioning of the front driver door trim applique’s 2-way locator feature increased outward reaction force on the part. Furthermore, during installation at the vehicle assembly plant, the operators inconsistently used the hand rollers to promote adhesion of the part to the door sheet metal."

A customer may notice the B-pillar trim separating from the top of the front doors when entering or exiting the Flex, or they may hear wind noise and rattling noise while driving.

In October Ford was aware of 1,601 B-pillar door trim warranty claims.

A Ford Flex recall in Canada involves 6,040 SUVs.

The Ford Flex B-pillar door trim recall joins a previous Ford Explorer B-pillar door trim recall in June.

Ford has issued 134 safety recalls so far in 2025 and dealerships are swamped with work, so Ford will mail the first Flex recall letters beginning December 9, 2025. But second Ford Flex recall letters won't be mailed until dealers are ready to repair or replace the trim.

Ford Flex owners may call 866-436-7332. Ford's B-pillar door trim recall number is 25SB8.