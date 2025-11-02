Ford and Lincoln Hybrids May Lose Pedestrian Alert Sounds

Nearly 48,000 Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid and Ford Explorer Hybrid police vehicles recalled.

November 2, 2025 — Nearly 48,000 model year 2024-2026 Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid and 2025 Ford Explorer Hybrid police vehicles are recalled because the pedestrian warning sounds may fail.

The failures are caused by software errors, and the vehicles will lose their pedestrian warning sounds only at certain speeds.

The specifics:

"The vehicle may not emit pedestrian warning sounds in certain instances where there is an error in the audio processing software and the vehicle is driven below 30 kph [about 19 mph] in electric mode. This condition can occur randomly without input from the driver."

The problem was first discovered in July when Lincoln Nautilus Hybrids were not generating the pedestrian alert sounds in certain instances. Ford later found 2025-2026 Ford Explorer Hybrid police vehicles and 2024-2026 Lincoln Nautilus Hybrids use the same pedestrian alert systems.

Ford knows of at least 129 warranty claims relating to pedestrian warning failures.

If the pedestrian alert warning sound failure occurs, the driver should see a message on the instrument panel which says: "Pedestrian Sounder Fault. Service Now."

The Canadian version of the hybrid recall includes 4,365 vehicles.

Ford and Lincoln recall letters will be mailed between November 10 and November 14, 2025. The audio control module and digital signal processing module software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Owners of the recalled vehicles may call 866-436-7332 and ask about pedestrian warning recall number 25SA2.