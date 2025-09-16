Cursed Backup Cameras Cause a Recall of 1,570,000 Ford Vehicles

Ford and Lincoln rearview camera recall expanded from previous backup camera recall.

September 16, 2025 — Another Ford backup camera recall has been announced, this time for about 1,570,000 vehicles because the rearview camera images may appear inverted, distorted or blank.

The backup camera recall includes these Lincoln and Ford models.

2015-2019 Lincoln MKC

2015-2019 Ford Mustang

2015-2019 Ford F-350 SD

2015-2019 Ford F-250 SD

2015-2019 Ford F-450 SD

2015-2017 Lincoln Navigator

2015-2019 Ford Expedition

2015-2018 Ford Edge

2015-2018 Ford Transit Connect

2016-2019 Ford F-550 SD

2016-2019 Ford Transit

2017-2019 Ford Econoline

2019 Ford Ranger

The Ford and Lincoln backup camera recall is an expansion of an April recall.

As of August 13, Ford was aware of 44,123 global warranty claims filed since May 6, 2014, and 18 collisions have been reported due to rearview camera failures. However, no injuries have been reported.

Considering Ford has issued more than 110 safety recalls so far in 2025, dealers are booked solid. Interim backup camera recall letters will be mailed to customers between September 22 and September 28, 2025.

Final camera recall letters will be mailed when dealerships have the replacement parts.

Ford says the problem was caused by the backup camera supplier Magna and its sub-supplier.

According to Ford:

"Magna’s sub-supplier conducted an unauthorized change to their PCB (printed circuit board) header tooling, which resulted in lower terminal contact forces. Lower contact forces cause fretting corrosion on the terminal header over time."

Dealers will replace the rearview cameras if necessary. Ford and Lincoln owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about backup camera recall number 25S89.