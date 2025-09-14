Ford Explorers Investigated After Underbody Shields Detach

Federal defect petition alleges 2020 Ford Explorer underbody shields can fall apart and detach.

September 14, 2025 — More than 265,000 model year 2020 Ford Explorers are included in a petition requesting that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigate the vehicles.

A petition filed August 22 claims the plastic underbody shields are defective in 2020 Ford Explorers.

The petitioner alleges the underbody shields prematurely fall apart and detach from the Explorers. This can lead to road debris if the underbody shield detaches.

NHTSA didn't release many details, but the defect petition does not mean an official federal investigation has been opened by safety regulators.

Currently NHTSA has opened a defect petition to look into the allegations and either grant or deny the petition to investigate the Ford Explorer underbody shield.

CarComplaints.com will update our website when additional details are released.