Lawsuit alleges 5.0-liter Coyote engines have defects that force F-150 owners to add a lot of oil.

August 31, 2025 — A Ford F-150 oil consumption lawsuit alleges 2018-2020 Ford F-150 trucks are equipped with defective 5.0-liter Coyote engines.

The F-150 trucks allegedly suck down engine oil at excessive rates which causes owners to add more oil than normal.

The Ford F-150 oil consumption class action lawsuit currently includes these states:

Connecticut

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri Class

Kentucky

California

Florida

Following the Ford F-150 owner's manual is supposedly a mistake regarding how much oil a truck uses and the frequency oil needs to be added. The class action says the 5.0L Coyote engine cannot maintain proper oil levels according to the F-150 owner's manual, meaning an owner must closely monitor the engine oil levels.

Ford F-150 5.0-Liter Coyote Engine

The lawsuit describes the Coyote 5.0L engine as a modular V-8 piston engine with port fuel injection and direct fuel injection, "four-valve per cylinder, dual overhead cylinder heads cast, forged steel crankshaft and a high 12.0:1.0 compression ratio."

The Ford F-150 5.0L Coyote engine has an oil capacity of 8.8 quarts including the oil within the oil filter.

The F-150 truck is also equipped with an intelligent oil life monitor that determines when the owner should change the Coyote engine oil based on how the truck is used.

"The oil change indicator may illuminate as early as 3,000 miles since a prior oil change but under no circumstances does Ford recommend oil change intervals exceed 10,000 miles or one year between intervals. If the monitor fails, Ford recommends changing the oil every 5,000 miles." — Ford F-150 class action lawsuit

The lawsuit also alleges the Ford F-150 engine oil control system does not work as intended, allowing oil to pass into the combustion chamber during the combustion process. Once in the combustion chamber, the bypassing oil is allegedly burned off rather than returned for lubrication.

And the class action says this not only causes a decrease in engine performance but also decreases fuel efficiency. Additionally, the plaintiffs complain this causes carbon deposits to form and will damage the 5.0-liter Coyote engine.

According to the class action, Ford has known about Coyote 5.0L engine problems since August 2018. In addition, the plaintiffs contend Ford has issued several special service messages and technical service bulletins to dealerships about the 5.0L Coyote engines.

Excessive oil consumption increases the risk of low oil levels that can leave the F-150 5.0L Coyote engine without enough oil to keep the engine properly lubricated.

The Ford F-150 oil consumption class action says even when proper oil levels are maintained, problems still arise because oil is leaking inside the Coyote engine.

Ford allegedly concealed the oil consumption problems from consumers and has not recalled the F-150 trucks. And the oil consumption lawsuit claims Ford dealers do not repair the 5.0L Coyote engines even when the trucks are under warranties.

The Ford F-150 oil consumption class action lawsuit was filed by these customers.

Daniel Bryan / Kansas / 2019 Ford F-150

Victor Caballero / Alabama / 2020 Ford F-150

Nathan Dew / Mississippi / 2018 Ford F-150

Michael Lepore / Rhode Island / 2018 Ford F-150

Stephanie Pake / Michigan / 2019 Ford F-150

Charles Williamson / Missouri / 2018 Ford F-150

Brandon M. Fisher / Mississippi / 2020 Ford F-150

Michael Gruenke / California / 2018 Ford F-150

David Navarro / Michigan / 2020 Ford F-150

Jacob Benavides / Florida / 2018 Ford F-150

Danielle Beller / Florida / 2019 Ford F-150

Joshua Hammons / Kentucky / 2020 Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 excessive oil consumption lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Bryan, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Miller Law Firm, P.C., Sauder Schelkopf LLC, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, Handley Farah & Anderson PLLC, Baron & Herskowitz, and Gordon & Partners, PA.

Some of the same lawyers filed a Ford F-150 oil consumption lawsuit in January 2021.