Ford Recalls Mustangs To Prevent Lights From Failing

Ford recalls 114,000 Mustangs because water corrodes the body control modules.

August 30, 2025 — A 2024-2025 Ford Mustang recall involves 114,000 cars that can lose their exterior lights, including the side marker lights, tail lights and the license plate lights.

Ford says the problem is caused by faulty body seams that can allow water to enter the body control modules.

That water can enter the body control module and cause a loss of communication with the exterior lights.

Ford learned of the problem in April when a 2025 Mustang had headlight problems during testing. An investigation determined lighting warranty claims had increased since August 2024. Those claims said interior and exterior lighting and battery drain problems were caused by body control modules affected by water.

Engineers discovered leak points at multiple locations due to improper application of sealer. But the investigation was closed when Ford decided the vehicles still complied with federal safety standards.

However, Ford reopened the investigation in August when a "review of warranty claim data showed the water intrusion condition may manifest more quickly than previously assumed," possibly violating safety standards.

As of July 1, Ford knew of 69 warranty claims and 17 field reports related to water and/or corrosion at the body control module connectors.

About 8,500 of the recalled vehicles are in Canada.

Considering this is the 109th safety recall issued by Ford in 2025, dealers are not ready to repair the Mustangs. The first Ford Mustang recall letters will be mailed between September 1 and September 5, 2025, then final Mustang recall notices will be mailed between January 1 and March 31, 2026.

Dealerships will seal the body seams if required and replace the body control modules if they are corroded.

Ford Mustang owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to Mustang body control module recall number 25C43.