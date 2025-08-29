Recall: Ford Ranger Side Curtain Airbags Can Tear

Ford recalls more than 100,000 Ranger trucks to install protective shields.

August 29, 2025 — Ford has recalled more than 100,000 Ranger trucks due to problems with the side curtain airbags.

The recall involves 2024-2026 Ford Rangers equipped with side curtain airbags that may contact the B-pillar inner reinforcements and tear during deployment.

Ford opened an investigation in June following a side curtain airbag test on a 2025 Ranger. Ford and a third-party test facility worked together to investigate an airbag "displacement" issue.

Specifically, Ford says the "inflating side curtain air bag cushion can interact with the B-pillar inner reinforcement flange."

According to Ford, the vehicles were built with side curtain airbags that may not meet the "displacement" requirements of federal safety standards.

There have been no complaints, crashes, injuries or warranty reports.

Ford says it can fix the problem by installing protective shields. But considering the automaker has already issued more than 100 safety recalls in 2025, dealers may be behind with making repairs.

Interim recall letters will be mailed between September 8 and September 12, 2025. Final recall letters will be mailed between December 19 and December 27, 2025.

Ford Ranger owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this Ranger recall is 25C41.