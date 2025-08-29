Ford Recalls 213,000 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs

One little module can cause numerous Explorer and Aviator functions to malfunction or fail.

August 29, 2025 — More than 213,000 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs are recalled because of possible problems when towing trailers.

The recalled 2025 Ford Explorers and 2025 Lincoln Aviators may suffer from failed tail lights on towed trailers.

Ford describes the defect:

"Some components on the printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) of the vehicle’s Body Control Module C (BCMC) may have been improperly soldered at the BCMC supplier’s production facility."

And check out all the other problems caused by a faulty body control module.

The power window/mirror switches fail

The air conditioning system blows warm air instead of cold

DC/AC inverters malfunction

Glove box lights malfunction

Vanity lights malfunction

Dome lights malfunction

Alarm portion of the horn malfunctions

Rear defroster malfunctions

USB charger and/or 12V power point malfunctions

Additionally, a driver may see a trailer error message when a trailer is connected.

Ford is aware of 21 warranty claims but there are no crash or injury reports. In addition, Ford estimates only 1% of the recalled vehicles may be defective.

Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator recall letters will be mailed in two stages. Interim recall letters will be mailed between October 13 and October 17, 2025, and final recall notices will be mailed between March 31 and April 3, 2026.

Dealers will replace body control module C on a vehicle with less than 9,000 miles, and module C will be checked and replaced if needed on a vehicle with more than 9,000 miles.

Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to body control module C recall number 25C42.