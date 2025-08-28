Ford Recalls 355,000 Trucks For Instrument Panel Failures

Ford F-Series truck instrument panels appear blank, leaving drivers without gauges/warning lights.

August 28, 2025 — Ford truck instrument panel failures have caused a recall of more than 355,000 of these F-Series trucks.

2025 Ford F-150

2025-2026 Ford F-250 SD

2025-2026 Ford F-350 SD

2025-2026 Ford F-450 SD

2025-2026 Ford F-550 SD

Ford says the instrument panel cluster can fail when starting the truck, leaving a driver without important features such as the speedometer, gauges and warning lights.

Instrument panel screens were showing blank on 2025 Ford F-150 trucks in May, and engineers found faults with the memory protection. Ford analyzed connected vehicle data which indicates "65% of connected vehicles had ignition cycle events that are in the window of susceptibility to this concern."

Ford also determined more instrument panels will fail as the trucks get older.

Ford is aware of at least 95 warranty claims received since January 30, but there have been no crash or injury reports.

Ford truck instrument panel recall letters will be mailed between September 2 and September 5, 2025. The instrument panel cluster software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Ford truck owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about instrument panel failure recall number 25S88.

Ford has issued 105 safety defect recalls so far in 2025.