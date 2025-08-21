Ford Re-Re-Recalls F-150s For Flickering Parking Lights

For the 3rd time, Ford recalls F-150 trucks to repair parking light problems.

August 21, 2025 — Ford has recalled nearly 2,800 F-150 trucks that have already been recalled twice for the same problem of flickering parking lights.

Ford says the model year 2022 F-150 trucks were not repaired correctly during a flickering parking light recall in 2022 and another recall in 2023 for the same parking light problem.

Ford says the previous two recalls recorded the F-150 trucks as being repaired correctly when that's not the case.

According to Ford:

"The dealer instructions to complete the recall instruct the technician to upload the latest software using the service tool, which downloads the latest software from Ford for installation on the vehicle. For these vehicles, the software tool did not upload the correct software to the vehicle."

Ford learned in November 2024 how the trucks may not have been repaired, but it took months for engineers to track down which trucks didn't receive the software updates.

Ford says the parking lights can flicker when a driver manually selects the “position lamp on” mode, when they manually select “Headlamp On” mode, or when driving in automatic headlamp mode and the environment gets dark enough to trigger “Night Mode”, which turns on the headlights and parking lights.

Ford is unaware of any crashes or injuries.

About 420 F-150 trucks are recalled in Canada.

Ford F-150 flickering parking light recall letters will be mailed between September 15 and September 19, 2025.

Ford dealers will replace the light emitting diode control modules and update the software.

For the third time, Ford F-150 owners may call 866-436-7332. Ford's flickering parking lights recall number is 25C38.