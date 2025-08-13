Ford F-150 Rear Axle Hub Bolt Recall Expanded

Ford recalls 103,000 F-150 trucks equipped with Trailer Tow Max Duty packages, 9.75-inch axles.

August 12, 2025 — A Ford F-150 rear axle shaft recall includes more than 103,000 trucks equipped with Trailer Tow Max Duty packages and 9.75-inch heavy duty axles with 3/4 float axle designs.

The recalled 2023-2025 Ford F-150 rear axle hub bolts may break and damage the axle hub splines.

This can cause the truck to roll away when in PARK, and the truck may lose power while driving.

This recall is an expansion of a December 2023 recall of 2021-2023 Ford F-150 trucks for the same problems.

The trucks were built between January 2, 2023, and May 21, 2025.

According to Ford:

"The rear axle hub bolt may break due to fatigue and will no longer prevent micro-movement between the hub splines and the axle shaft splines. Over time, in a corrosive environment, corrosion and the micro-movement may result in wearing of the hub splines which can lead to loss of torque transfer to the wheel end."

Ford first learned of a problem in June when a report was received about a Ford F-150 truck that wasn't included in the December 2023 recall.

A Ford F-150 driver should listen for clicking noise as the rear axle hub bolt becomes loose. And a driver may hear a rattle noise if the bolt breaks because the bolt head will be contained within the wheel center cap.

As of July 14, Ford is aware of 194 warranty claims received between September 27, 2023, and July 8, 2025.

Ford dealers will replace both rear axle shaft assemblies.

The Ford F-150 recall will occur in phases, so some truck owners will have a long wait to receive recall letters. Ford F-150 recall letters will be mailed between August 18, 2025, and May 22, 2026.

Ford F-150 owners can complain to Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to rear axle shaft recall number 25S82.