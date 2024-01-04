Ford Recalls F-150 Trucks With Trailer Tow Max Duty Packages

Ford recalls 113,000 F-150 trucks with rear axle hub bolts that may fatigue and break.

January 4, 2024 — A 2021-2023 Ford F-150 recall involves 113,000 trucks equipped with Trailer Tow Max Duty packages and 9.75-inch heavy-duty axles with 3/4 float axle designs.

Ford says the rear axle hub bolts may wear out, break and damage the axle hub splines.

Here's how Ford describes the problem.

"The rear axle hub bolt may break due to fatigue and will no longer prevent micro-movement between the hub splines and the axle shaft splines. Over time, in a corrosive environment, corrosion and the micro-movement may result in wearing of the hub splines which can lead to loss of torque transfer to the wheel end."

A Ford F-150 can roll away unless the parking brake is engaged. However, that's not the only problem. Stripped rear axle hub splines may also result in loss of motive power while driving in 4X2 mode.

A Ford F-150 driver may hear a clicking noise and if the bolt breaks, the noise will change to a rattle.

In June 2022, the government contacted Ford about reports of broken axle hub bolts on 2021-2022 F-150 trucks equipped with the 9.75-inch HD ¾ float axles.

Ford approved customer satisfaction actions in September 2022 for trucks equipped with 9.75-inch HD ¾ float axles. Ford determined a safety risk was low because drivers had plenty of warning, and dealers were finding the problem during routine maintenance.

Ford also says it determined the wheels could not separate from the trucks.

As of December 2, 2023, there were 376 warranty reports related to rear axle bolt breakage and stripped hub splines resulting in loss of motive power and/or loss of PARK.

Ford is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries.

Ford is still working on how dealers will fix the problem, but owners should visit dealerships if the trucks experience symptoms such as rattles or clicking.

Ford F-150 tow package recall letters will be mailed January 29, 2024.

F-150 truck owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 23S65.