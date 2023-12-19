Mazda Recalls 15,500 B-Series Trucks, Again

Mazda truck passenger airbag inflators may have been incorrectly installed during previous recall.

December 19, 2023 — Mazda is recalling about 15,500 B-Series trucks that received replacement front passenger airbag inflators under a previous recall.

Mazda says 2004-2006 B-Series airbag inflators may have been installed in the wrong direction.

Mazda's 2004-2006 B-series trucks are manufactured by Ford and share the same platform as Ford's 2004-2006 Ranger trucks.

In February, Mazda received word from Ford about a mispositioned passenger frontal airbag inflator. Ford discovered technicians did not follow the recall repair instructions completely.

Mazda modified the warranty claim process for a 2017 recall and a 2018 recall which now requires photos after repairs are completed.

Mazda also created special service program “SSPC9” to inspect about 250 trucks and eventually decided to recall all the affected trucks.

Mazda will mail recall letters January 12, 2024, and dealers will reinstall the inflators if necessary.

Mazda B-Series owners may call 800-222-5500 and ask about recall number 6423L.