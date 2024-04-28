Mazda SKYACTIV-G 2.5T Engine Problems Cause Lawsuit

Mazda CX-5, CX-9 and Mazda6 engines are allegedly defective and cause the vehicles to stall.

April 27, 2024 — A Mazda class action lawsuit alleges SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine problems can cost customers thousands of dollars which Mazda refuses to cover.

The Mazda SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine problems allegedly exist in 2019-2020 Mazda CX-5, 2016-2020 Mazda CX-9 and 2018-2020 Mazda6 vehicles.

Four Mazda owners filed the Mazda class action lawsuit because the vehicles allegedly stall while driving.

The alleged SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine problems are allegedly concealed by the automaker, which means the statute of limitations allegedly should not apply.

According to the class action, the Mazda SKYACTIV-G engine problems include "significant structural weakness at the cylinder head around the exhaust manifold, causing engine coolant leakage which results in the engine overheating and catastrophic engine failure."

A stalled vehicle is a danger to Mazda drivers, occupants and others on the road.

Mazda allegedly actively concealed the alleged SKYACTIV-G engine problems and the costly repairs and replacements owners are faced with. The Mazda vehicles also allegedly have diminished resale values due to the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine problems.

The automaker allegedly refuses to recall the vehicles, won't offer customers suitable repairs or replacements for free, and the lawsuit alleges Mazda hasn't offered to reimburse owners for expenses relating to alleged SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine problems.

The Mazda SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine class action lawsuit was filed by these four plaintiffs:

New Jersey plaintiff Christopher Jarvis / 2018 Mazda CX-9

Maryland plaintiff Christopher Bajwa / 2016 Mazda CX-9

Connecticut plaintiff Ronald Belanger / 2018 Mazda CX-9

California plaintiff Grant Rockwell / 2016 Mazda CX-9

The Mazda SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California: Jarvis, et al., v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Nye, Stirling, Hale, Miller & Sweet LLP, and Sauder Schelkopf.