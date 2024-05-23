Mazda Automatic Emergency Braking Recalls Affects CX-90 SUVs

Mazda CX-90 automatic emergency braking activates when it shouldn't.

May 23, 2024 — Mazda automatic emergency braking problems have caused a recall of 2024 Mazda CX-90 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada.

More than 12,200 CX-90 SUVs are recalled because the automatic emergency braking systems may activate when they shouldn't.

The Mazda system should activate only when the vehicle is quickly approaching a forward object and the driver hasn't braked.

The recall is necessary because automatic emergency braking can activate when the system falsely detects certain objects at speeds of 10 to 15 mph.

"The automatic braking system may falsely detect a vehicle’s reflection as an approaching object (such as a diagonal metal wall or similar object on the side of the road) due to improper programming of the VCM [vehicle control module]." — Mazda

Mazda opened an investigation in January 2023 after receiving reports of unintended automatic emergency braking incidents outside the U.S. Changes were made in production regarding the programming of the vehicle control modules. Engineers found the changes fixed the problem.

No incidents occurred in the U.S.

Mazda automatic emergency braking recall letters will be mailed July 17, 2024. Dealerships will fix the problem by reprogramming the CX-90 control modules with updated software.

Mazda CX-90 owners with questions should call Mazda at 800-222-5500. The Mazda automatic emergency braking recall number is 6724E.