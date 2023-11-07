Feds Warn: Aftermarket Steering Wheel Decal Blinds Driver

Safety regulators warn drivers not to use steering wheel decals if they aren't part of the vehicle.

November 7, 2023 — Steering wheel decals that can injure or kill you?

Apparently.

Vehicle owners are warned not to use aftermarket steering wheel decals made of plastic or metal, usually covered by rhinestones or other shiny decorations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the warning after learning of a driver who lost sight in one eye after being injured by a decal, sometimes known as a steering wheel label or sticker.

According to NHTSA, "an aftermarket emblem adorned with rhinestones became dislodged from the steering wheel in a crash and hit the driver in the face."

A steering wheel decal has an adhesive back that covers the attached emblem/logo of the automaker. The problem is when an airbag deploys it can turn the aftermarket steering wheel label into a weapon. NHTSA says the projectile can easily injure or even kill a driver.

The vehicle manufacturer emblem or logo is supposed to be in the center of the steering wheel and is considered permanent, built to withstand crash forces and the force created when an airbag deploys.

In the event those permanent automaker logos have problems staying in place, a recall will be issued to fix the problem. Examples include a Nissan steering wheel logo recall and a Mazda steering wheel logo recall.

As for aftermarket steering wheel labels: